Introducing Sleep Mist

A relaxing scent. A restful night.

Get Sleep Mist

Sleep Mist

Calm Sleep Mist is a natural elixir of Lavender, Frankincense, Chamomile and Clary Sage essential oils.

Transform your pillow with this soothing scent and create a relaxing environment for sleep.

Blended in California with 100% pure essential oils.

+
Ingredients:
Aqua, Alcohol Denat., PPG-26-Buteth-26, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia Oil (Lavender), Boswellia Carterii Oil (Frankincense), Salvia Sclarea Oil (Clary Sage), Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil (Chamomile), Phenoxyethanol, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene
+
Use Instructions:
Spray your pillow and let this natural elixir help you drift off into a restful and deep sleep.
$29.99Quantity:
1
Limit 2 per order
PurchaseFree Shipping
Shipping starts August 8th

Our Commitment

Paraben Free
No Synthetic Fragrances
Sulphate Free
No Synthetic Colors
Phthalates Free
No Animal Testing

The Process

We spent 10 months blending over a thousand scent formulations and made 100+ prototypes. We tested our prototypes on 12 different pillow cases to improve the lingering of Sleep Mist through the night.

What’s Inside

We crafted our Sleep Mist from 100% pure essential oils so it smells exceptional and helps you drift off into a restful and deep sleep.

Lavender
Chamomile
Frankincense
Clary Sage

Pair Sleep Mist with Sleep Stories to help you drift into dreamland

Blue Gold by Stephen Fry
-02:06
Listen to the full story here