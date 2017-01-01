Introducing Sleep Mist

Our Commitment
Paraben Free
No Synthetic Fragrances
Sulphate Free
No Synthetic Colors
Phthalates Free
No Animal Testing
Calm Sleep Mist is a natural elixir of Lavender, Frankincense, Chamomile and Clary Sage essential oils.
Transform your pillow with this soothing scent and create a relaxing environment for sleep.
Blended in California with 100% pure essential oils.
We spent 10 months blending over a thousand scent formulations and made 100+ prototypes. We tested our prototypes on 12 different pillow cases to improve the lingering of Sleep Mist through the night.
We crafted our Sleep Mist from 100% pure essential oils so it smells exceptional and helps you drift off into a restful and deep sleep.